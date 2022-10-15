Muslim man in Bengaluru arrested in first case under anti-conversion law

The Yeshwanthpur Police made the arrest on October 13, in connection with a 19-year-old woman’s alleged conversion to Islam.

In the first case registered under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, commonly known as the anti-conversion law, a 23-year-old Muslim man has been arrested in Bengaluru. The Yeshwanthpur Police arrested the man on October 13, Thursday, in connection with a 19-year-old Hindu woman’s alleged conversion to Islam. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the woman Kushbu’s mother.

Kushbu, who has been a Bengaluru resident for the past 15 years, had reportedly gone missing on October 5. On the next day, her mother reported her missing to the Yeshwanthpur Police Station. However, Kushbu returned two days later with 23-year-old Syed Moyin, a local resident, and said they had travelled to Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh, where they got married with each other's consent. She also stated that she had converted to Islam.

“After she returned, Kushbu’s parents tried to convince their daughter to convert back to Hinduism. Owing to her reluctance, they filed a complaint stating that Moyin had converted her on the pretext of marriage, but had refused to stay married to her once they returned to Bengaluru,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for North Bengaluru, Vinayak Patil. Reports suggest that Syed’s arrest was made without recording Kushbu’s statement, and that the conversion had taken place with her consent.

According to the DCP, however, even if Kushbu had converted on her own will, the legislative procedure supposed to be followed as per the new anti-conversion law, notified on September 30, has been violated. The new law has a stringent procedure in place to counter the practice of religious conversion, which, critics allege, often unfairly targets interfaith couples.

The controversial law mandates that any individual wishing to change their faith must submit a Form I declaration to the district magistrate 30 days before the conversion takes place. A Form II declaration must also be submitted at least 30 days prior to the change. If anyone takes offence to this impending conversion during this period, they can file a complaint. In case any such complaints are received within 30 days, a call for objections will be made and an investigation will be carried out. The investigation should determine the intent, purpose, and underlying reason for the planned conversion.