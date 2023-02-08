Muslim Law Board moves Supreme Court to allow women to offer namaz in mosques

“The Board is consistent with its opinion in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering Mosques and offering Namaz,” a statement issued by AIMLB said.

The All-India Muslim Law Board (AIMLB) has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to allow women to offer namaz in mosques. “The Board is consistent with its opinion in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering Mosques and offering Namaz or congregational prayers,” a press statement issued by the board on Wednesday, February 8, said. “Free intermixing of genders in the same line or common space is not in conformity with the position prescribed in Islam,” the board said, and suggested that mosque management committees could address this by segregation of space for offering namaz inside mosques.

AIMLB also added that such a practice is in place in mosques in Mecca. “Similarly, depending upon the facility available in the existing mosques in India, the Management Committees are free to create such segregated spaces for women if the existing building/space permits such arrangements,” it said. The board has on many occasions iterated that as per Islamic law, women are not prohibited inside mosques. However, women are often shunned from mosques if there is no separate space for them to pray.

The board also appealed to Muslims to keep this in mind while constructing mosques. “Apart from this stated position in the Affidavit, the Board also appeals to the Muslim community at large that wherever new mosques are constructed, this issue of making appropriate space for women be kept in mind,” it said.

The statement comes days after the AIMLB restored its women’s wing on February 5, which was discontinued in March 2022. The board also announced that it would involve more women in its decision-making processes. “These members will make women aware about the rights of women and their duties found in Islamic Shari’a,” Hindustan Times quoted executive member Dr Kasim Rasool Ilyas as saying.