Muslim boy slapped in UP school: NHRC issues notice to state govt

The NHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports that a teacher of a private school, referring to the faith of one of her students, ordered his classmates to beat him.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh over the reported beating of a student by his classmates at the behest of his teacher referring to his faith in an absurd manner in Muzaffarnagar. The NHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports that a teacher of a private school, referring to the faith of one of her students, ordered his classmates to beat him. The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the boyâ€™s family has said that he was beaten up for making a mistake in multiplication tables during the class. A video of the incident went viral on August 25, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim's human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It should include the action taken against the teacher, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation if any, paid to the aggrieved family, as well as steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such shameful incidents do not recur in the future.

According to media reports, the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested yet. The boyâ€™s family has already taken him out of the school and is looking for a new school.