Muslim auto-driver assaulted in Dakshina Kannada for giving ride to woman

The auto driver Mohammed Ashiq had picked the woman from Ujire and wanted to reach the KSRTC bus stand at Dharmasthala.

In another distressing incident of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, four men reportedly assaulted a 22-year-old Muslim autorickshaw driver for offering a ride to a woman from a different faith. The unfortunate event occurred on the night of Wednesday, August 2, when the woman hired the autorickshaw driven by Mohammed Ashiq to reach the Dharmasthala bus stop. The Dharmasthala police have filed a case against the group of men involved in the assault.

According to reports, Ashiq had picked up the woman from Ujire and was en route to the KSRTC bus stand at Dharmasthala when he dropped her off. However, on his way back, he was intercepted by the group of men who allegedly dragged him out of the auto, verbally abused him, and physically assaulted him, all because he had provided a ride to a woman of another faith. Following the attack, Ashiq was taken to the Government Hospital in Belthangady for medical treatment, where he is under treatment.

The Hindu reported that the Dharmasthala police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is now underway.