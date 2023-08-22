Musk says X will remove headlines from news articles, asks journos to publish directly

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” Musk informed via a post.

Elon Musk, on Tuesday, August 22, invited journalists to publish directly on X (formerly Twitter) and earn a higher income. He said that going forward, news article links on X will not have headlines or text. Instead, only the lead image and the URL will be displayed.

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” Musk informed via a post. Previously, he had said that if you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, “then publish directly on this platform!” A follower reacted: “Then give us better tools.”

Meanwhile, Musk has now pushed for X to develop the new proposed format for news articles where only a lead image and the source URL will be shown. The image would still serve as a link to the article. The new change may be to reduce the height of individual posts so that user timelines display more content.

Another X user reacted to the new change: “Aesthetics are one thing, knowing what you're going to read to want to click on it in the first place is another." “While I've seen many of your changes greatly benefit the platform and the people using it, (and even some I wasn't skeptical of) I really don't think this one is a good idea,” the Musk follower posted.