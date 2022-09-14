Muscat-Kochi Air India Express flight catches fire, 141 passengers evacuated

Slides were deployed to evacuate 141 passengers from the Air India Express plane at Muscat airport after a smoke warning.

As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday, September 14, following a smoke warning, according to an airline source. The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said. The takeoff of the flight was called off when smoke was noticed.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said. Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said. The plane was carrying 145 passengers, including four infants, the officials said, adding that all of them were safe and no injuries have been reported.

"A DGCA official said that during taxiing for takeoff, engine number two experienced smoke and fire. An appropriate checklist was completed after the incident. Slides were deployed and all passengers and the crew were evacuated on the taxiway and all of them were safe and no injuries reported," said the official, adding that passengers have been transported to the terminal building.

As per local reports, there was a scare among the passengers after the smoke was detected in the engine of the plane. The official said that another relief flight will be organised for the passengers. The aircraft was currently parked on the taxiway and further probe was on.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said there were 141 passengers onboard the plane, which was to depart Muscat at 1120 hours (local time). "While it was on the taxiway, another aircraft reported observing fumes from one of the engines. However, there was no fire warning indication in the cockpit. As a matter of abundant precaution, and following the prescribed SOPs, the crew stopped on the taxiway and activated the onboard engine fire extinguishers," the statement said. Air India Express also said the matter is being investigated by the regulatory authorities as well as the airline's flight safety department.