'Murder of democracy’: TN leaders react to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP

Leaders from across political parties in Tamil Nadu have reacted to Rahul Gandhi being disqualified from the Parliament on Friday, March 24. The Congress leader was convicted by a Gujarat court on Thursday in a criminal defamation case for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in 2019.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and said that it curtails the fundamental right to express oneself. “To disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP, before he could go for an appeal is nothing but snatching away the right of an elected Member of Parliament. It is now clear how much the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi. The impact created by brother Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is also a reason for BJP’s fear,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the BJP is afraid that Rahul Gandhi will jeopardise their politics if he enters the Parliament again and added, “It is not fair for the Union Government to disqualify someone from the Parliament instead of trying to answer the valid questions raised by them. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an onslaught on all the progressive–democratic forces of our country. All the political parties in India shall realise this and we should oppose it unitedly.”

The disqualification of @RahulGandhi as MP before he could go for an appeal is death knell for democracy.



The metamorphosis of BJP's vindictive politics into autocracy is happening at an alarming pace. If one goes by history, it is very clear what is in store for such autocrats.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, condemned Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, “The unity of the opposition parties has scared the fascists. It [the case] was propelled by a BJP MLA who filed a defamation case against Mr Gandhi for his 2019 election speech. Such intimidation will not restrain us from fighting the fascist BJP.”

Vikraman, the official spokesperson for Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party condemned the BJP government and stated that the VCK will stand with Rahul Gandhi. He said, “People who are corrupt and killed farmers by running their car over them are in Modi’s Cabinet. But they have taken away Rahul Gandhi’s MP post. Congress must unite the people and launch a movement to protect democracy. We will stand by you.”

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko, said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is a “murder of democracy.” He said, “Sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison is an act of burying justice. Citing the [Gujarat court’s] judgement and disqualifying Rahul Gandhi in 24 hours shows BJP’s arrogance. The Modi government is acting like the tyrannical rule of Hitler, Mussolini and Idi Amin.”

Echoing Vaiko’s views, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman also called the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi the “murder of democracy.” He said, “It is tyrannical that the BJP is using its authority to take control of the independent bodies to silence the opposition. The democratic forces in this country must unite to destroy the fascist BJP.”