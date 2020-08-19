A murder and two suicides shake the small town of Kumbala in Kerala

Hareesh was allegedly murdered on Monday night, while two men, friends of the accused in Hareesh’s murder, were found dead on Tuesday.

news Death

In a mysterious turn of events, the small town of Kumbala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district witnessed a murder and two suspected suicides in the course of two days.

It was on Monday night that Hareesh was found lying bleeding on a road in Kumbala. He was reportedly taken to a private hospital in Kasaragod by local residents, but was pronounced brought dead.

The death of the 34-year-old is alleged to be a murder. The cause of death was injuries inflicted with a knife, according to the police.

Hareesh used to work in an oil mill, and police suspect that Sreekumar, who was earlier employed as a driver in the same mill, is behind the murder. Hareesh is believed to have been attacked and killed while going back home from the mill. Kumbala police caught Sreekumar and took him into custody on Tuesday. According to reports, there had been some animosity between Sreekumar and Hareesh from before.

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday, the dead bodies of Roshan (21) and Manikandan (19) were found in a rubber estate in the town. Police suspect that the two died by suicide.

Roshan and Manikandan were friends of Sreekumar and police suspect that the two had played some role in the murder, following which they got scared and died by suicide.

“Hareesh was murdered using a knife. It is assumed that personal vengeance prompted the murder. Roshan and Manikandan are friends of Sreekumar, the suspect in the murder who has been taken into custody. There are rumours that Roshan and Manikandan were also involved in the murder. We’re investigating that part too, whether there is a connection between the deaths of Roshan and Manikandan and Hareesh’s murder. As per preliminary assumption, Roshan and Manikandan died by suicide,” an official of the Kumbala police station told TNM.

Roshan and Manikandan are believed to have died between 11 am and 4.50 pm on Tuesday, but the police found the bodies late in the evening as the deaths happened in the deserted rubber estate.

“Their bodies were found near a place called Koyippadi. One of the deceased’s relatives lives there,” the police official added.

In the meantime, relatives of Roshan and Manikandan told the media that it was Sreekumar who took them with him on Monday night.

The police believe that four people were behind the murder and are now on the lookout for the fourth person.

Also Read: CPI(M) member in Kerala’s Alappuzha stabbed to death, probe on