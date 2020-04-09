Munnar goes on 7-day total lockdown, all shops and businesses to stay shut

All commercial outlets except ATMs, pharmacies and fuel stations will remain closed for 7 days in Munnar.

news Coronavirus

The Idukki district administration declared a stringent lockdown in the Munnar area for seven days in order to enforce crowd control.

From 2 pm on Thursday, Munnar entered complete lockdown with all commercial establishments including grocery stores and markets remaining closed for a week. Only ATMs, pharmacies and petrol pumps have been allowed to remain open during the week.

“We had to take this decision to ensure social isolation. Although we had imposed Section 144 from March 2 to 14, we’ve been seeing a surge in crowds in the markets, especially in Munnar town, this past week,” Devikulam Sub-collector Prem Krishnan IAS confirmed time TNM.

A major reason for the lockdown on commercial establishments is to enforce better crowd control, according to officials.

“We have received information from police officers that crowd control is becoming impossible. Visuals from drone surveillance show that people have been stepping out of their houses in interior areas. People are stepping out multiple times to buy different things, claiming they are all essential items and not being serious about the lockdown. Due to this, owners of businesses themselves have now agreed to temporarily remain shut,” Prem Krishnan added.

Moreover, with 16 people - 12 women and 4 men - testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the bordering district of Theni in Tamil Nadu, Munnar’s lockdown has been imposed as an added precaution.

“All shops in the town will definitely remain closed. We have given ample time to town residents to stock up essential items for the coming week,” the Sub-collector stated.

Further, for those living in Munnar’s tea estates and colonies, estate bazaars will remain open through the week for essential purchases, he added

“We have transported all vegetables and other perishable essential products to the various estate bazaars and stocked up these markets. Estate residents will get whatever they need there,” he added. This way, estate workers and residents will not crowd the town markets or even travel to Munnar town. Small shops near colonies too will be allowed to remain open for people to purchase emergency items during the week.

With regard to other measures, those found violating lockdown will face stringent action, the Sub-collector added.

If children are found stepping out of their houses and violating lockdown, cases will be registered against their parents. Likewise if elderly persons are found violating lockdown, the owners of the house will be booked, the sub collector added.