Mumbai witnesses major power outage across city, local train services affected

Suburban train services in Mumbai have been suspended due to the power failure.

news Powercut

Mumbai witnessed a city-wide power cut on Monday morning, with many users taking to social media to share that their electricity connection has been disrupted. The official handle of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, Mumbai tweeted that the electricity supply is interrupted due to a power failure at Tata’s incoming electric supply. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, "Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched three emergency numbers. "Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies," the official handle of the BMC tweeted.

According to reports, surburban train services have been affected and all trains on the Western Railway and Central Railway lines have been suspended in Mumbai. BSE and NSE are both reportedly functioning normally. The official handle of the Western Railway tweeted, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate. However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic."

"There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," Adani Electricity, Mumbai, tweeted.

Meanwhile, within minutes, #powercut and #electricity became the top trend on Twitter.

All trains on Western Railway and Central Railway services suspended in Mumbai following citywide power grid failure. Via @iAroosaAhmed — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) October 12, 2020

#powercut across Mumbai!!! What is happening!!! — Scherezade Shroff (@sherryshroff) October 12, 2020

This is a good time to appreciate 24x7 electricity in Mumbai. Stuff we take for granted. #powercut — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 12, 2020

Its a major #powercut across Mumbai and even beyond it seems. October 12, 2020

Finally, Mumbai is experiencing what the rest of India goes through. #PowerCut — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) October 12, 2020

Earth Hour being celebrated across Bombay — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) October 12, 2020

This is a developing story