Mumbai on red alert for heavy rains, schools to be shut

Mumbai continued to receive incessant torrential rains on July 26, leading to waterlogging in many areas, though the roads and rail traffic was largely unaffected.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai with extremely heavy rains forecast on Thursday, July 27. Consequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a closure of all schools and colleges on July 27, to ensure safety of the students, said BMC Commissioner IS Chahal late on Wednesday, July 26.

Mumbai continued to be at the receiving end of incessant torrential rains for most of the day, leading to waterlogging in many areas, though the roads and rail traffic was largely unaffected. The rainfall recorded till 10 pm was: south Mumbai - 101.35 mm, eastern suburbs - 87.54 mm, and Western suburbs 102.55 mm.

The BMC has appealed to all citizens to stay alert, stay indoors, and follow instructions from the administration. The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert of extremely heavy rains from tonight and urged all people to exercise caution.

Other parts of Maharashtra have been given the orange alert as well. Places like Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 26 and 27.