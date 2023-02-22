Mumbai: Massive fire rages through Dharavi shops, no casualties

This is the second incident of fire reported from the Dharavi garment units in the last three weeks.

news Disaster

A major fire broke out in several small business establishments in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar areas of Dharavi in Mumbai, early on Wednesday, February 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said. The blaze was reported around 4.15 am and quickly engulfed three buildings and some huts in the area having a garment factory, a bakery, warehouses and other businesses.

According to BMC, the conflagration was confined to electrical wiring, installation, cloth, papers and sewing machines, stored there. Around 25 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control after more than four hours, and there were no casualties in the incident.

This is the second fire that was reported from the Dharavi garment units in the last three weeks. On February 1, a 62-year-old woman was killed in a similar blaze that spread through the small cloth units operating there.