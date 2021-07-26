Mumbai Indians to clash with CSK on Sept 19 when IPL resumes in UAE

The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will clash with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates, the BCCI announced on Sunday. The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians," said the BCCI in a statement.

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days including seven doubles headers (five were held in India). After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on CSK. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

"There will be 7 double headers (5 matches already played in India total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST (2:00PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST (6:00PM Gulf Standard Time)," added the statement.

The final league game will be played between RCB and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively, with Dubai hosting the final on October 15.

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in its entirety due to the pandemic.

It is learnt that the standard quarantine rules and health protocols of the UAE applicable to all who are entering the country will also be applicable for IPL teams.

The tournament once again is set to be conducted closed doors at least for the starting of the remaining 31 matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The Indian team members and all those English players who will take part in the IPL will be flying from Manchester to Dubai on a chartered flight on September 15.