Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train to cut travel time by 9.5 hours, survey to begin

The 711-kilometre distance between Hyderabad and Mumbai will be covered by bullet trains averaging a speed of 320 km per hour.

The proposed Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad bullet train, when completed, can reportedly cover 711 kilometres between the two metro cities in just 3.5 hours, saving 9.5 hours of travel time for commuters. Presently, the trip takes over 13 hours by train. The pre-bidding for the land survey and feasibility of the project is expected to commence on November 5.

The Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai rail project was part of the seven tenders for bullet trains floated by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) this year. The tenders for the Hyderabad bullet train project were floated on October 28.

The 711-kilometre distance between Hyderabad and Mumbai will be covered by bullet trains averaging a speed of 320 km per hour. The existing trains operate at speeds that average 80 to 120 kilometre per hour. For commuters, travel time is expected to be just 3.5 hours. The Railway Board has already written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) requesting details for the seven high-speed rail corridors, reported Times of India.

The pre-bidding meeting for those making bids for the project is scheduled to be at 11 am on November 5. The meeting will take place through video conferencing. Bidders have to deposit a security of Rs 2,22,843, and the preparatory survey works to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DRP) are to be completed within 16 weeks. The project will have 12 stations, to be built at Mumbai (BKC), Panvel, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Lonavla, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Baramati, Solapur, Gulbarga, Humnabad-Zahirabad, Sangareddy and Hyderabad.

The other tenders announced for bullet train projects are:

1. Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi (865km)

2. Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (741km)

3. Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad (886km)

4. Chennai-Mysuru (435km)

5. Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar (459km)

6. Varanasi-Patna-Howrah (760km)

Earlier in October, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) secured the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (237.1 kilometres) for an unspecified amount. However, the mega order is worth over Rs 7000 crore as per the companyâ€™s set parameters, reported The Hindu.