Mumbai couple arrested for conning Chennai man with â€˜bodyguardâ€™ job

The couple was also running an escort scam, and the police are expecting more victims of the scams to come forward.

news Crime

Chennaiâ€™s Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, on Friday, arrested a couple from Mumbai for what is suspected to be a racket. The accused identified as Dipankar Das Navis and Yasmin Khan Resul Begum were brought to Chennai based on a complaint made by Manish Gupta, a resident and a businessman from Anna Nagar. Manish had alleged that the couple had scammed him of over Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of securing him a job as a bodyguard for Bollywood actresses.

While the couple is currently lodged at Puzhal Jail, the police are expecting more victims of these scams to come forward.

According to reports, Manish had come across a website called â€˜MenxHerâ€™ in 2019, that offered highly paid jobs to be bodyguards for Bollywood actresses, as well as male escorts for rich women travelling from abroad. The website called for a registration fee that ranged from Rs 10,000 and above. According to the site, once the men registered and based on the number of likes their profiles received, they would be called in to provide their services.

Manish who was lured in by their promises, wanted to secure a job as a bodyguard and was allegedly conned of Rs 16.51 lakh through several transactions over a period of time.

When Manish realised that he had been cheated by the couple, he filed a complaint with the CCB. Following his complaint, a team from CCB went to Mumbai, but were unsuccessful in finding the couple. It was only later, in February, that they came to know from the Mumbai police that the couple was lodged in prison for making pornographic films.

On March 5, the police team from Chennai once again went to Mumbai to secure the accused. The two have since been sent to Puzhal Jail and their accounts have been frozen.