Mukesh Ambaniâ€™s son Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia

The ceremony was held in the presence of families from both sides, friends and others, at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis.

news News

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambaniâ€™s son Anant Ambani got formally engaged with Radhika Merchant, on Thursday, January 19. The ceremony was held in the presence of families from both sides, friends and others, at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis. Two rituals were followed during the engagement - Gol Dhana, literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds - is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement; and Chunari Vidhi â€“ followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families. Following this, rings were exchanged.

Later, the guests were treated to a surprise performance by the Ambani family, led by Nita Ambani, who was loudly cheered by the gathering, adding to the enthusiasm and familial bonding.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years now. Anant has completed his studies from Brown University in the United States (US) and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate from New York University and serves as a Director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Earlier in November, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal had twins - a boy and a girl. The children were named Aadiya and Krishna. Ambani has three children - twins Akash (31) and Isha (31) and son Anant (27). Isha got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12, 2018.

Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. The couple was in December last year blessed with a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Ambani has got all his three children involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.