While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambaniâ€™s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on Thursday, December 29. The roka or engagement ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends. As per a statement issued by the family, the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union. It, however, did not say when the wedding will take place.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is a board member of both, Jio Platforms - the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures. The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

The Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant. Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

