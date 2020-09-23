Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail to raise Rs 5,550 crore from investment firm KKR

In a second fundraise for the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd for a 1.28% equity stake. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.21 lakh crore.

This is KKR’s second investment into a Reliance company after it announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms earlier this year. KKR is making its investment from its Asia private equity funds subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Reliance Retail Limited operates close to 640 million footfalls across its ~12,000 stores nationwide.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses.”

Reliance Retail said in a statement that it aims to galvanize the Indian retail sector through an inclusive strategy serving millions of customers by empowering millions of farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and working closely with global and domestic companies as a preferred partners. Reliance Retail, through its New Commerce strategy, has committed to expanding the network to over 20 million small and unorganised merchants.

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR, said, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance Industries through this investment in Reliance Retail Ventures, which is empowering merchants of all sizes and fundamentally changing the retail experience for Indian consumers. Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses as more Indian consumers move to shopping online and the company offers tools for Kiranas to be a critical part of the value chain. We are thrilled to support Reliance Retail in its mission to become India’s leading omnichannel retailer and ultimately to build a more inclusive Indian retail economy.”

Prior to this, RRVL announced an investment of Rs 7,500 crore from American private equity player Silver Lake. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore and will translate into a 1.75% equity stake for Silver Lake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

For Silver Lake too, this was the second investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after it invested Rs 10,202 crore for a 2.08% stake in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.