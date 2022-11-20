Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and son-in-law welcome twins

Sharing the news, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Swati and Ajay Piramal said, "We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

news News

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal had twins - a boy and a girl, the family said on Sunday, November 20. The children have been named Aadiya and Krishna. "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the media statement from the family said.

While the statement did not say where the children were born, sources said that the delivery took place in the US. The statement also revealed that the couple had become parents to a baby boy and a baby girl, "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," it added.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," said Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and Swati and Ajay Piramal.

Ambani has three children - twins Akash (31) and Isha (31) and son Anant (27). Isha got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12, 2018. Both have been long-time childhood friends.

Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. The couple was in December last year blessed with a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Ambani has got all his three children involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Both Isha and Anand are Ivy League passouts. While Isha graduated from Stanford University, Anand went to Harvard to do his MBA. Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.