Mukesh Ambani not in the race to buy Liverpool FC: Reliance denies report

Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that Liverpool have been approached by the eighth-richest man in the world, with the club's FSG owners open to selling up.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover, according to a report published in a leading English daily. However, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday, November 13 denied the report that its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to take over renowned football club Liverpool FC. When contacted, RIL denied any takeover plans of Liverpool FC.

Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that Liverpool have been approached by the eighth-richest man in the world, with the club's FSG owners open to selling up. They are understood to be willing to sell for Â£4 billion and that would not be an issue for Ambani, who has a net worth of around $90 billion, although he is likely to face huge competition.

It is not the first time Ambani has been linked with Liverpool though, after eyeing a takeover bid in 2010 before Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the Premier League side.

In 2010, Subrata Roy of Sahara Group and Ambani were lining up a bid to purchase 51 per cent of the club's stake from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Ambani currently owns IPL cricket giants Mumbai Indians and also played a key role in setting up the Indian Super League (ISL).

Liverpool is listed by Forbes as the worldâ€™s fourth most valuable football club, with an estimated value of $4.45 billion (around Â£3.8 billion). The club is the winner of 19 league titles and a number of trophies in European competitions. German coach Jurgen Klopp has revived the clubâ€™s fortunes lately, with the club winning its first league title of the EPL era in 2020.

With IANS inputs