Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his fortune in 2019: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

With $60.8 billion of net worth as of Tuesday, the Reliance Industries’ Chairman is the 12th richest person in the world.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 taking his total net worth to $60.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As of November 29, Mukesh Ambani was the ninth richest person in the world, according to 'The Real-Time Billionaires List' of Forbes.

The recent consistent rise in RIL's shares prices is a major reason in the past one year. Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that said that RIL's share price rose by over 41 per cent in the past one year.

On Tuesday, its shares closed at Rs 1,544.50, lower by Rs 26.90 or 1.71 per cent from its previous close.

On November 28, it became the first India company to reach a market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore. This came after the company’s stock price rose to a high of Rs 1,581.25 on 28th at around 10am. RIL is now the most valued listed company in the country in terms of market capitalisation.

As per reports, the shares of RIL have been outperforming the market since the beginning of this year, surging nearly 40%.

RIL was also the first India company to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore on October 18.

In the past few years, the company has significantly diversified its business with its disruptive entry into the telecom segment with Jio, then into the broadband services with Jio GigaFiber. The group has also strengthened its retail presence and would soon enter the e-commerce segment giving a tough competition to the incumbents Amazon and Flipkart.

The list of the world's richest individuals is topped by Bill Gates with a net worth of $113 billion, aided by an addition of $22.4 billion this year.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma's (19th richest) net worth rose by $11.3 billion while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the second richest individual in the world, lost $13.2 billion.

