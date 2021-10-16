MS Dhoni salutes medical fraternity in Kauvery Hospital’s new video

The video drives through the message that the doctors and nurses are the unsung heroes who have been relentlessly serving people and saving lives amidst the pandemic.

Product Healthcare

Recognising the remarkable efforts by the medical fraternity during the time of the pandemic, Kauvery Group of Hospitals — a leading healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, released a video campaign featuring MS Dhoni, former Indian Cricket Team Captain and Captain of IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. In the video, Dhoni salutes the doctors and nurses around the world. The video drives through the message that they are the unsung heroes who have been relentlessly serving people and saving lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging for every individual, and the healthcare professionals faced a lot of hassles during this phase. The pandemic saw many doctors, nurses and healthcare staff working round the clock and some succumbed to the virus.

Ms Dhoni was roped in as the brand ambassador for Kauvery Group of Hospitals this year. Speaking about his association with the brand, MS Dhoni had said, "Kauvery Group of Hospitals has been offering exemplary medical services over two decades, with paramount focus on patient care and satisfaction. I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brands.”

Kauvery Hospitals is currently a 1500+ bed hospital group with presence in Chennai, Trichy, Hosur, Salem and Bengaluru, with a planned entry in new markets.

On roping in Dhoni as brand ambassador, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals had said, “Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy and now we are a 1500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost.”