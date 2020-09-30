MS Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series

MS Dhoni, who took his first step into the entertainment industry in 2019 as a producer of a documentary will next produce a web series. The former skipper of Team India produced the â€˜Roar of the Lionâ€™ in 2019, which was a documentary series.

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain, will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by a debutant author. The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the Managing Director of the production house, called the upcoming series a â€˜thrilling adventureâ€™.

"The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," she said. The makers of the series are in the process of locking the cast and location for the series.

â€˜Roar of the Lionâ€™ charted the comeback of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a two-year suspension for spot-fixing. MS Dhoni has led the team since 2008. In the current edition of IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CSK is at the bottom of the table with just two points after suffering two losses. The team has totally played three matches so far. The next match that CSK will play is on October 2 (Friday) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)