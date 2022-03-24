MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

Defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday. "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement. Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

Earlier, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said he believes Ravindra Jadeja will be ready to take over the mantle of Chennai Super Kings' captaincy if the iconic Dhoni decides to take a game or two off in the upcoming IPL.

Dhoni, who has been the CSK captain since the league's inception in 2008, could be playing in his last IPL this season. He has already retired from international cricket.

"The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic.”

"If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL.

Gavaskar handpicked last IPL's leading run scorer, Ruturaj Gaikwad to play a key role in CSK's title defence.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection," he said.

"Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down. He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL.

"So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season."