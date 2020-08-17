'MS Dhoni and Infosys share a birthday': NR Narayana Murthy pens tribute

In a piece for the Times of India, the Infosys founder points out that Dhoni was a quintessential leader from whom corporate India could learn.

news Tribute

One of India's best cricketers; two-time World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and one of the country's leading Information technology (IT) companies Infosys, share a birthday. This was revealed by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who wrote a long piece on the cricketer in the Times of India on Monday, who highlighted how 'every Indian identified with Dhoni'.

"Like Infosys, Dhoni too demonstrated that people from ordinary mofussil middle class backgrounds can succeed in todayâ€™s India if they have the skill, if they work hard, and if they have high aspirations. Interestingly, both Dhoni and Infosys were born on July 7, 1981!" Narayana Murthy wrote.

In the piece, the Infosys founder points out that Dhoni was a quintessential leader from whom corporate India could learn. He also mentions several examples from India's famous victory over Pakistan in 2007 in the World T20 final to the World ODI Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka in 2011.

"The equanimity that Dhoni demonstrated after a match, whether it was a win or a loss for India, showed how a good leader should react to wins and losses for his company in the marketplace. I have no doubt that Dhoni will continue to serve Indian cricket for several decades to come. I wish him the best of everything," Narayana Murthy said in his concluding remarks.

The full piece, titled 'Life lessons from Dhoni: Corporate India can learn much about leadership by just watching his matches', can be found here.

Last week, the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket in a post on his Instagram account, which said, "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout...consider me as retired."

However, the 39-year-old will compete in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people have issued statements detailing what Dhoni meant to them and to the game of cricket in India, besides wishing him luck for his future endeavours.

Following in the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor, 33-year-old Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket last week.