MRF creates stock history as share price crosses Rs 1 lakh

Leading tyremaker MRF Ltd on Tuesday, June 13, became the first Indian stock to touch Rs 1 lakh per share mark. The Madras Rubber Factory, known as MRF in short, is a Chennai-based multinational tyre manufacturing company and is considered the largest manufacturer of tyres in India.

The tyre major's stocks opened at Rs 99,500 on Tuesday at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It touched Rs 1,00,000 during the morning trade, according to reports. The stock price which touched Rs 10,000 per share price in 2012, reached 90,000 per share mark in January, 2021.

The MRF history dates back to 1946 when KM Mammen Mappillai established a toy balloon manufacturing unit at a shed in Tiruvottiyur in Madras in 1946. By 1949, it began making latex cast toys, gloves and even contraceptives. It ventured into manufacturing of tread rubber in 1952 and within four years became a market leader in the segment with 50& share. MRF became a public limited company in 1961