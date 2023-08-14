MP: Man arrested for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express

Railway officials said that the incident occurred at Banmore railway station in Morena district on Sunday. The accused has been arrested by the Railway Protection Force.

Railway Police on Monday arrested a man for pelting stones and damaging windows of Bhopal-New Delhi semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express in Morena area of the state. Railway officials said that the incident occurred at Banmore railway station in Morena district on Sunday. The accused has been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Railway officials said after examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20) in connection with the stone throwing and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act. Officials said that during interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the offence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched three Vande Bharat Express trains for Madhya Pradesh, the first one from Bhopal to New Delhi was launched on April 1. Two Vande Bharat Express trains - Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur were launched in July this year.