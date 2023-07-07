MP cop slaps grieving mother for refusing to hand over body of 9-yr-old son

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh seems to be in the news for all wrong reasons these days. If it was urination by a BJP neta on a tribal first, it is the slapping of a grieving mother by a cop now.

The mother, carrying the dead body of her nine-year-old son, was slapped by a policeman in Shahdol district on Friday when she refused to hand it over for autopsy.

As per a report, the boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment two days ago after a snake bit him at a village in Jaitpur in the district. Doctors tried their best to save the boy. However, he died during treatment on Friday.

While carrying the dead body of her son, the mother was crying inconsolably outside the hospital. A policeman, identified as Santosh Singh Parihar, came to her and asked her to hand over the body for post-mortem.

The aggrieved mother resisted and refused to hand over the body. The family alleged that Parihar got irritated and slapped her.

"Head constable Santosh Singh Parihar asked the woman to handover the body for post-mortem. The family has alleged that Parihar slapped the mother of the deceased. He has been suspended immediately and further inquiry is underway," Mukesh Vaishya, ASP Shahdol said.