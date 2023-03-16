The Movie Critic to be Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and possibly final film

The film is speculated to be based on the life of firebrand American film critic Pauline Kael, known for her passionate, visceral, and uncompromising reviews.

Flix Cinema

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is reportedly working on his tenth and final movie. According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, the project is titled The Movie Critic, with sources describing the story as being “set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its centre.” The film is speculated to be based on the life of firebrand American film critic Pauline Kael, known for her passionate, visceral, and uncompromising reviews. The script has reportedly been completed, and the making is expected to begin later this year.

Quentin is known to have a deep admiration for the late Pauline, who had been instrumental in rousing the cinematic inclinations of notable filmmakers such as Wes Anderson and Quentin himself. Just last year, the auteur had published a book by the title Cinema Speculation, with evident inspirations from Pauline’s writings. The Movie Critic reportedly does not yet have a studio backing, though it could be bought as early as this week. All other details of the film are being kept under lock and key.

Quentin has directed nine feature films so far — Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and his latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — and has hinted several times over the years that his tenth film would be his last. Known for his stylised violence techniques, long dialogue sequences marked by razor-sharp wit, and recurrent pop culture references, he is one of the most triumphant and revered filmmakers among his Hollywood contemporaries.