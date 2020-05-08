MoveInSync launches free office commute solution, COVID tracker for employee safety

The solution is aimed at supporting companies with the necessary technology backing that can help them navigate their employee transportation operations.

Atom Transport

Office commute platform MoveInSync on Friday announced the launch of ‘ETS lite’. The free offering provides a combination of MoveInSync’s advanced SaaS product to enable automation for employees, drivers and the entire transport team. The solution is aimed at supporting companies with the necessary technology backing that can help them navigate their employee transportation operations during COVID-19 times.

ETS lite includes a transport console that allows enhanced data management where data bulk upload can be scheduled and manual data sync for employees can be managed. Transport managers will be able to manage routes, create shifts and manage shift cut-offs. It also incorporates a tracking tool and a security dashboard which allows managing key safety alerts. With the help of this solution, employees will be able to seamlessly track the cabs in real-time, receive pickup/drop and other safety notifications, and use an SOS alarm from the app for emergency situations. The solution will make the entire transportation process easier for drivers with automated navigation and routing. On entering office premises, auto sign off will be enabled. Trip history will be available on the device, simplifying reconciliation for drivers. Another key feature is auto detection and recalibration on GPS signal loss on the device, making the commute experience seamless.

Keeping track of red zones and hotspots is important even for those not commuting to office. MoveInSync has leveraged its technology expertise to develop a Covid-19 hotspot tracker. Curated and regularly updated based on data gathered from public bulletins and information from municipal governments, the tracker shows areas on the map that are currently hotspots. The tracker shows data for cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, NCR and Hyderabad among others. Users can view the entire list of hotspots in a city and even check multiple locations at once.

Commenting on the announcement, Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, MoveInSync said, “As we return to normalcy and companies reopen offices, ensuring employee safety will be a primary concern for all. At this inflection point, our commitment to enabling safe and secure commute has led us to introduce these solutions. The challenging nature of the current time calls for a unified approach where we help one another. We hope that our free solutions and tools aid organisations as they get back to usual operations.”

MoveInSync is ensuring that the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are followed and has introduced measures to further secure the commute for customers. These include preventive identification of hotspots/containment zones, employee tagging-based routing, contactless attendance, comprehensive sanitisation check mechanism for vehicles and a red zone alarm system.