Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath says there will be a continuous and consistent effort from the government’s side to execute the MoUs signed between the government and the investors.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath promised to execute the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed between the state government and the investors at the Global Investors Summit 2023 (GIS) in the next two years. In an interview with TNM, he said that a total of 92 MoUs worth Rs 11.8 lakh crores were signed on the first day of the summit. These projects are expected to generate 3.92 lakh employment in the state.



The Minister said that there will be a consistent and continuous follow-up from the side of the state government. He said, “We believe it will turn around quickly. It generally takes a year or two for the investments made to go into the production stage. The time also depends on the kind of industry. Certain industries take time, and it is quicker in certain industries like Information Technology (IT).”



Several business tycoons attended the first day of the Global Investors Summit 2023 (GIS) in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The state government used the opportunity to pitch Andhra Pradesh as an investors’ paradise. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state received 340 proposals from investors promising an investment of Rs 13 lakh crore and employment to over six lakh people at the summit.



The AP government is buoyed by the response received from investors. Speaking on the delay in holding the summit, Minister Rajendranath said, “The first year after we were voted to power, we took time to settle down and set things in place. We lost the next two years to COVID-19. We thought now was a good time to host the summit. In fact, many other states are hosting investors' summits now due to the same reason.”

On Visakhapatnam finding mention in the Chief Minister’s speech on the first day of the summit, he said, “Visakhapatnam is an apt place for investments related to IT, ITES and financial sector related services.”



The Andhra government believes it is offering investors incentives and benefits in line with the benefits being offered to other states in the country. “We already have a policy in place. In terms of tax rebates and power subsidies, we are already as good as other states in the country. The natural advantages offered by the state are what sets us apart,” said Rajendranath.



The two-day summit began on Friday, March 3 and will end on March 4. A total of 64 companies signed MoUs with the Andhra Pradesh government on the first day of the summit. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel Group, Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director of Shree Cement, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Martin Eberhard, co-founder and former CEO of Tesla, Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Century Plyboards, and Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, were among those who were present on the first day of the summit.