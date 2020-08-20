Mother, two doctors charged in sexual assault of minor by her father in Kerala

A gynaecologist was charged for conducting an illegal abortion and not informing the police.

A case has been registered at the Nileshwar police station against a mother and two doctors for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by her father, a Madrassa teacher, and five other men. In the last week of July, police unearthed a three-month-old human foetus from the survivorâ€™s home.

The accused Madrassa teacher allegedly admitted to police that the minor underwent an illegal abortion, and that he buried the foetus.

According to police, the teenâ€™s mother was aware of the assault and assisted in the illegal abortion. Earlier, while questioning, she allegedly pretended to have a mental illness, but police claim that she does not suffer from any mental issues.

Two doctors at a private clinic were also charged in the case. One of them was the gynaecologist who conducted the abortion, while the other doctor took the scan. They have approached the High Court for anticipatory bail. Police say that the doctors failed to report the abortion to police even a month after the case came to light.

According to police, there are 10 accused in the case, out of which six have been arrested. Three others have been charged but have not yet been taken into custody. One person is absconding.

The case emerged on July 19, the teenâ€™s maternal uncle complained to police that he suspected the girl had been sexually assaulted. The investigation revealed a 50-year-old Madrassa teacher had been sexually abusing his daughter for the last two years. He had also taken her to see some of his friends, who had also assaulted her. He and five others have been charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The madrassa teacher had earlier been arrested in 2017 at Bekal police station for allegedly sexually abusing four minor boys. He is on bail in that case.