Most runs conceded in death overs in the IPL: Here are 4 instances

Two of those instances have come in this year's IPL with Mumbai Indians taking the bowlers to task.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

The back end of an T20 innings is always the most crucial as teams look to accelerate the scoring in the last 5 overs. Referred to as the death overs, the bowlers in the opposition team have to come up with variations to stop the onslaught of the batsmen.

This yearâ€™s IPL has already seen a couple of matches where the bowlers have been taken to the cleaners. Hereâ€™s a look at four instances when a team scored big in the last 5 overs to change the course of the match.

1. 112 runs â€” RCB vs GL

The 2016 season of the IPL was an amazing one for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they made it to their third final. Virat Kohli was at his prime that season as he won the Most Valuable Player award (MVP) finishing the season with 973 runs to his name. In a game against the Gujarat Lions, Ab de Villiers and Virat hit the GL bowlers to all parts of the ground during their record 229-run partnership. The duo smashed 112 runs in the last 5 overs to take RCB to 248, which happens to be the second highest team total in the IPL. RCB won the match by 144 runs.

2. 91 runs â€” RCB vs KKR

In 2019, Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali wreaked havoc as they smashed the helpless KKR bowlers. Virat finished at 100 off 58 balls while Moeen scored a quickfire 66 off 28 balls with 6 hits over the fence. The 16th over of the innings went for a massive 27 runs as a hapless Kuldeep Yadav was tonked for 3 sixes and 2 fours in the over. This took the RCB total to an imposing 213. RCB won the match by 10 runs.

3. 89 runs â€” MI vs RCB

This match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 13th edition of the IPL, saw some amazing hits from batsmen of both the sides. MIâ€™s Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard made the RCB fielders pay for dropping chances as they scored 89 in the last five overs. Riding on their efforts, MI were able to take the match into the Super Over after levelling scores at 201 but eventually lost.

4. 89 runs â€” MI vs KXIP

Mumbai Indianâ€™s Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard showed why they are termed as power-hitters as they showed no mercy on the Punjab bowlers, clearing the boundary with ease. The duo smashed 89 off the final five overs in the current edition of the IPL. MI posted 191/4 and won the match by 48 runs.