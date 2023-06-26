Mosques will be razed to build temples, says former BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

In April, Eshwarappa found himself embroiled in another controversy when he referred to azan, the Islamic call to prayer, as a "headache" during one of his election

news Politics

KS Eshwarappa, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and a former minister, has once again ignited controversy with his recent remarks concerning mosques. Speaking at a party gathering in Haveri, Eshwarappa declared that mosques would be demolished to make way for the construction of temples. He asserted that all temples believed to have been destroyed by Mughals would be reconstructed on the existing sites of mosques.

Eshwarappa stated, "The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple. All the temples that were demolished by Mughals and where mosques were built will be demolished in due time, and temples will be erected in their place. We do not intend to destroy new mosques; only those constructed on temple sites will be razed, be it today, tomorrow, or in the future, even after 50 years."

This is not the first time Eshwarappa has found himself mired in controversy. In April, he made derogatory remarks referring to azan, the Islamic call to prayer, as a "headache" during one of his election speeches. The incident occurred while the azan was being recited from a nearby mosque. Earlier this year, Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics and did not participate in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.