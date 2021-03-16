Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market - Kamal starts campaign in Coimbatore South

Kamal Haasan will be making his electoral debut from the Coimbatore South constituency, contesting against BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress' Maurya S Jayakumar.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan launched his party's election campaign early on Tuesday by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, from where he will be contesting. Kamal Haasan will be making his electoral debut from the Coimbatore South constituency, contesting against BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress' Maurya S Jayakumar in this upcoming Assembly elections.

With just a couple of weeks left for the elections, Kamal kickstarted his campaign by meeting residents along the Race course road, an upscale locality in the city. Kamal engaged with morning walkers and joggers, discussing their problems. The 66-year-old actor then visited a gymnasium in Ramanathapuram, set up by late film producer Sandow MMA Chinnappa Thevar and demonstrated his prowess in Silambattam, a traditional martial arts of Tamil Nadu performed using a long staff. Kamal has also performed the Silambam in some of his films like the Thevar Magan.

Later in the day, Kamal interacted with the public at a road side tea shop, to understand their problems and garner support for his party. The MNM founder also visited a fish market in Ukkadam area and discussed local issues with the people.

Tweeting about the experince, Kamal wrote, "I am moved by the love of the people of Coimbatore who came and express edtheir love and support. I am speaking at a huge public meeting in 'mango city' Salem tonight. Let's gather together to protect the soil, the language, the people. Let's win."

Meanwhile, members of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association submitted a memorandum to Hassan seeking among other things establishment of a gold jewellery park here.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan submitted his affidavit declaring that his income as per his tax returns for the year 2019-20 was Rs 22.1 crore. He has declared his movable assets of over Rs 45 crore and immovable assets of a little over Rs 131 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)