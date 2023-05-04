Partner

More young people are developing acute spine disorders, and endoscopic surgeries are coming to their rescue

For months together, 16-year-old Bhavana (name changed) was in a bad mood, and walking with a lot of physical difficulty. A passionate volleyball player, she continued to go for her training sessions and prepare for competitions, but at home, she refused to talk about why she seemed upset. Whenever her parents asked her, she said it was nothing and locked herself up in her room. “Her parents thought something else was wrong – you know, young girl, perhaps it was something she did not want to share. Then they really pushed her to speak to them, and she opened up,” recalls Dr P. Keerthivasan, Consultant Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at Kauvery Hospitals. Turns out, it was severe and acute back pain which was bothering her. She had been hesitant to talk about it because she was scared her parents would not let her play volleyball.

An MRI revealed a significant disc prolapse, and it had become significantly worse due to the delay in treatment. Physiotherapy, lifestyle adjustments, and exercises are typically used to address disc prolapse. However, Bhavana's circumstances were severe enough to warrant active intervention. Since the damage was too severe and the nerve was under too much strain, the doctors opted to operate on the prolapsed disc. Endoscopic spine surgery was done to treat the prolapsed disc and Bhavana was discharged on the very same day.

Benefits of endoscopic spine surgery

Endoscopic spine surgery, a minimally invasive procedure, is a cutting-edge technology that is used to treat conditions in the lumbar, cervical, and thoracic regions of the spine. The incision for the surgery is less than a centimetre. The procedure is carried out using an endoscope, which is a tiny tube fitted with a high-definition camera lens and a light source.

The key benefit of endoscopic spine surgery is that there is minimal blood loss, shorter recovery time, shorter hospital stays, and a lower risk of infection. It can also be done under local anaesthetic in some situations where the doctors operate with real-time feedback from patients.

Endoscopic spine surgery can treat patients with severe disc herniation, spinal stenosis, disc degeneration, sciatica, and facet arthropathy. While each case is examined individually, it is recommended that physical therapy and exercises be tried before undergoing surgery.

Endoscopic spine surgery, according to experts, helps to preserve the normal range of spine mobility after surgery. “The main advantage of endoscopy is we are not damaging any anatomical tissue. It is just 8-millimetre scope. It will not damage any muscle fibre and we get a magnified view. Collateral damage due to surgery is drastically reduced due to endoscopy. Since the tissues are constantly washed in saline during the surgery, the chances of infection are also very less,” quips Dr P. Keerthivasan.

Patients can expect instant pain alleviation after surgery and can walk on the same day of surgery. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation are also advised as part of the recovery process to ensure that treatment is effective.

More young patients with spine issues

Doctors believe that there is an upsurge in patients between the ages of 20 and 30 who present with back discomfort. They are divided into two groups: those who damage the disc acutely as a result of strenuous activity and those whose jobs require them to sit for lengthy periods, generally in the information and technology sector. Because of online classes, even school students have shown up at the hospitals for back discomfort.

Chronic back pain is increasingly a widespread complaint among young people in the post-COVID work-from-home era. Our never-ending team calls and binge-watching series on streaming platforms leave us with little time to move around, let alone exercise. We are all guilty of working on our laptops while sitting on the couch or, worse while lying in bed. Back discomfort, formerly thought to be a senior citizen's problem, is now a typical occurrence among the young.

For optimum spine health, doctors recommend maintaining appropriate posture and ergonomics. "If your job requires you to sit for long periods, invest in a chair with lumbar support. The lumbar support will help to maintain normal lower back curvature, reducing muscle strain and disc issues," explains Dr Keerthivasan.

It is also important to change postures frequently. While prolonged standing might result in knee difficulties, prolonged sitting can result in back problems. Experts recommend taking a break from your workstation every two hours to stretch your muscles. Furthermore, companies could devise campaigns that encourage employees to perform easy exercises to ease muscle tension.

Here are some tips to prevent back pain at work:

• An ergonomic workspace can make a big difference.

• Position your keyboard, mouse, and stationery at arm's length.

• Adjust monitor height to your eye level.

• Ensure your workstation is at an optimal height.

• Choose an ergonomic office chair.

• Maintain a good posture.

• Take frequent breaks to stretch your arms and legs.

• Wear comfortable shoes.

• If possible, walk around your desk during team calls.

• Regular exercise keeps the back pain at bay.

This article was published in association with Kauvery Hospitals.