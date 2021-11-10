More rains expected as depression likely to cross over Tamil Nadu on Nov 11

The rainfall is expected to be scattered, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy in specific regions and light to moderate in most other places, the IMD said.

Amid heavy rains reported across Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The depression was formed around noon on Wednesday, November 10, and it is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh on the evening of Thursday. The weather system is likely to bring widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days. The rainfall is expected to be scattered, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy in specific regions and light to moderate in most other places.

On November 11, "thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said. Heavy rain is also likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai and Puducherry.

From November 12 to 14, rainfall is likely in several regions of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to an IMD bulletin, the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area on Tuesday, and now lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, move west northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021," the bulletin said. "Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move westnorthwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal & Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of 11th November 2021," it added.

Currently, a red warning is in place for Chennai as thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains in the city on Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11. Apart from Chennai, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over delta districts â€” Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal.

In view of the advisory, the government declared holiday for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts. In the same regard, four flights scheduled to arrive at and four scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport on November 10, Wednesday have been cancelled due to bad weather. These were flights meant to go to or arrive from Madurai, Sharjah, Tiruchirappalli and Mumbai. Later, it was also announced that three flights from the Chennai airport, meant to go to Dubai and Sharjah on November 11, were cancelled. Further, three flights to Dubai, Bahrain and London have been rescheduled.

