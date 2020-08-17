More people worried about family getting COVID-19 than getting it themselves: Survey

The survey had over 650 respondents, more than half of whom were between 18 to 30 years of age.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

At a time where sources of the coronavirus infection are getting harder to trace, one would expect that protecting themselves would be the highest priority for people. However, a survey which had 673 respondents found that what concerns a majority of them was their family members getting COVID-19. Only 8.8% and 4% of the respondents were most worried about dying from COVID-19 or having the disease currently, respectively.

The Addictions Research Group, Sangath, Goa, conducted this survey during the month-long period of June 11 to July 10. A majority of the respondents were from Goa, followed by Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. 64.7% of them were women, while 31.9% were men. Others were gender-queer, transgender or preferred not to disclose their gender. 52% of them were in the age group of 18 to 30.

When asked what they were most worried about regarding COVID-19, 37.9% of them said that it was about their family members getting it. The second biggest concern was found to be unknowingly infecting others with COVID-19 (22.9%), followed by fears of facing financial burdens due to COVID-19 (15%). Getting infected themselves (11%), dying (8.8%) or having COVID-19 (4%) were lowest on the list of concerns, in that order.

The survey also looked at the ways in which people’s lives and mental health had been affected by the pandemic.

83% people surveyed reported feeling moderate to high levels of stress, and almost 30% reported symptoms associated with moderate to severe levels of depression. 22% people reported moderate to high symptoms of anxiety, while 33% reported mild symptoms. Use of substances – tobacco and alcohol – was found to be low in 54% of the respondents.

When asked what aspects of their personal life they feel most control over, only 8.5% responded selected the option “entirely” for mental health, and 9.1% selected physical health. People felt the least amount of control over future plans (4.8%) and the most over relationship with family (27.5%).

Given that many people are confined to their homes, the survey found that the highest number of people – 26% - were spending time on ‘home-based activities’ for over six hours a day. In these, browsing the internet topped the list for 36.8% of the respondents. Watching TV, documentaries and movies was second with 21.2% people engaging in it, followed by tweeting, blogging or posting content which was the top activity for 11.3% of those who took the survey.