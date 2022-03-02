More people can attend weddings, funerals in Tamil Nadu as govt relaxes COVID curbs

news COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, March 2, allowed more relaxations to COVID-19 curbs by lifting the ban on political and cultural gatherings while letting more people take part in weddings and funerals across the state. The decision on the easing of curbs was taken after considering the declining infection rates, an official press release said. The relaxations come into effect from Thursday, March 3.

Between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people while the number of attendees for funerals and ceremonies related to deaths should not exceed 250, it said. The numbers were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related ceremonies.

However, people should continue to follow COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, and get vaccinated, said Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin. Earlier on February 12, the state government had announced the reopening of nursery and playschools from February 16. Physical classes commenced on February 1 for school children from grades 1 to 12 and college students.

The state reported 348 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 1, with the number of active COVID-19 cases being 5,066. The state has had a total of 34,49,721 coronavirus infections and 38,006 COVID-19-related deaths till date, as per official figures.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released on March 1, Tuesday, the recoveries outnumbered the new COVID-19 cases in the system with 1,025 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. Chennai accounted for the majority of new COVID-19 cases with 92 followed by Coimbatore with 51. Five districts -- Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi -- recorded no cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 53,474 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of samples examined was 6,44,51,808, the COVID-19 bulletin said.