Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of each deceased

Oreva Group had earlier offered to pay an interim compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when the suspension bridge collapsed last year.

news Court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, February 22, directed Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company which maintained the Morbi suspension bridge that collapsed killing 135 people, to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks. A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation.

The court ordered that every injured person should be paid interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others. On Tuesday, Oreva Group made an offer before the high court to pay an 'interim' compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year. The court had, however, said the compensation offered by the company was not "just".

Read: Gujarat elections: BJP wins Morbi where 135 people were killed in bridge tragedy