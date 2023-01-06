Moral policing in Tvm apartment building: Visitors not allowed for bachelors

The instructions include no opposite sex visitors and visitors submitting their father’s name and contact details at the entrance.

Any visitors to a bachelor living in this building in Thiruvananthapuram are expected to submit their father’s name and contact number at the entrance. This controversial rule has been imposed by the Owner’s Association of Heera Twins apartment in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram. According to a notice issued by the association, four main rules have been imposed on the single tenants in the building. The instructions include having no opposite sex visitor other than direct blood relatives during both day and night. All tenants have to submit their Aadhaar and phone numbers along with parent’s or guardian's phone number, which will be entered in the visitors register. ‘Non-families’ occupying flats have been instructed to vacate their flats within two months as “the building is meant for families only”. It also warned that non-compliance and arguments with the watchman will lead to involvement of the police and the information will be passed on to the parent/guardian.

Speaking to TNM, 27-year-old Durga, a tenant at Heera Twins, said that the move was to vacate the bachelors in the building. “There are around 24 flats in the building and only six are occupied by bachelors. The rule of not being allowed to visit a person in the building applies only for us. Nobody can visit and even if they do, they have to give their father’s contact number at the entrance,” she said. Durga further added that this notice is the culmination of various moral policing activities that have taken place in the flat over the years. “They are not ready to retract the rules now. There is also a plan to switch off the lifts after 11 pm, so as to prevent anybody from visiting us. I think the lift will be operated only for families,” she said.

According to reports, the same builders own another building in Vazhuthacaud, where the same rules have been imposed. There, residents’ association members even barged into a flat in the middle of the night claiming that they had come to check water supply issues. However, the resident of the flat in question said that their actual intention was to check if there was somebody inside the apartment. A few residents of the building have decided to file a police complaint and a discussion is being held amongst them regarding the same.