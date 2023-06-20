Monson Mavunkal alleges cops asked him to name K Sudhakaran in POCSO case

On Monday, Mavunkal was produced before the court via video conferencing in the POCSO case, when he said the court that he was threatened by the police to say that Sudhakaran was present at the house during the sexual abuse.

news Controversy

Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer from Kerala, informed a special court in Ernakulam on Monday, June 19, that he was coerced into implicating Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in his case. Monson had recently been sentenced to life imprisonment by the POCSO court in Ernakulam for sexually assaulting a minor girl. Sudhakaran had been booked in a separate cheating case based on a complaint filed by Shameer, who claimed to have been defrauded of Rs 25 lakh by Monson in the presence of Sudhakaran, who allegedly took Rs 10 lakh of the money.

On Monday, Monson was produced before the court via video conferencing in the POCSO case, when he said the court that he was threatened by the police to say that Sudhakaran was present at the house during the sexual abuse, his lawyer MG Sreejith told the media. He also added that the police officials threatened and forced him to say that he gave Rs 25 lakhs to Sudhakaran. Sreejith said that this alleged incident had happened after the court convicted him in the case, and while Monson was taken to the Crime Branch office. The court had directed Monson to file a complaint in this regard through the jail superintendent.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' had published a story on June 18 citing police sources that Sudhakaran was present at Monson's residence during the sexual assault, based on the statement of the minor victim. This allegation was repeated by MV Govindan in a press meet on Sunday, causing a controversy. Sudhakaran challenged Govindan to provide evidence of such a statement from the survivor and stated that he would quit public life if the charge was proven.

Monson was booked in the POCSO case in 2021 based on a complaint filed by the then 17-year-old daughter of a staff member at Monson's cosmetic centre, who had alleged that Monson had sexually assaulted her several times since 2019 and impregnated her, after promising to help her get admission in college.

Monson's arrest in 2021 in a cheating case revealed his practice of bringing VIPs to his lavish residence, which he had converted into a museum showcasing alleged precious antiques. He claimed to possess items such as the "staff of Moses" and "two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ." Monson also displayed a throne attributed to Tipu Sultan and a vast collection of old Qurans, Bibles, and handwritten copies of the Bhagavad Gita. Images of influential individuals, including former Director General of Police Loknath Behera, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, politicians, actors, and other celebrities visiting Monson's museum went viral when the case came to light.