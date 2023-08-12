Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice on ED pleas against orders favouring NewsClick

This application was submitted as part of an ongoing case from 2021 where NewsClick and Purkayastha sought a copy of the ECIR registered by the financial probe agency in September 2020.

news Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice in response to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) application that seeks to overturn a stay order that prevented coercive action against NewsClick and its founder and Editor-In-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha. This application was submitted as part of an ongoing case from 2021 where NewsClick and Purkayastha sought a copy of the ECIR registered by the financial probe agency in September 2020 in a case where they have been accused of money laundering.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee has granted two weeks for NewsClick and Purkayastha to respond to the application. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 6.

The ED wants to revoke two orders issued by another bench on June 20 and 21, 2021.

During the hearing, ED counsel Zoheh Hossain, while requesting an expedited hearing, claimed that this involves a "criminal conspiracy of paid news" where Rs 38 crore was received in violation of laws.

However, NewsClick's legal representative argued that the issue, which has remained unresolved for the past two years, does not demand immediate attention.

The legal representative also pointed out that the ED has consistently requested delays during earlier hearings.

The court documented the ED's stance that it has discovered supplementary evidence that "exposes" NewsClick's involvement in money laundering and other scheduled offenses.

After issuing a notice, the court initially believed that the probe agency's request and the arguments presented by the investigative agency hold validity, and thus, the matter needs careful consideration.

The ED in its application said that additional material has been revealed during further probe in the matter which discloses the commission of the offence of money laundering as, well as commission of scheduled offence which has been intimated to the predicate agency as well, by way of an appropriate communication u/s 66(2) of the PMLA as well.

On June 21, 2021, the High Court had instructed the ED to refrain from taking any forceful measures against NewsClick and Purkayastha pertaining to the money laundering case.

This temporary safeguard was subsequently prolonged on July 29, 2021.