Mohanlal unveils first-look poster of Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Varavu’

Earlier, Mohanlal also unveiled the first-look poster of Tovino’s upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Minnal Murali’.

Mollywood star Mohanlal unveiled the first-look poster of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Varavu. In a forest setting, Tovino is seen jumping from one tree to the other, while we see several people standing in the background in the graphic first-look poster from Varavu. Unveiling the same on Sunday, April 25, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram, “Launching the first look poster of @tovinothomas starring 'Varavu'. Best wishes Tovino Thomas, Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara, Rakesh Mantodi, @manumanjith_s and Team.”

Malayalam film Varavu marks the directorial debut of Rakesh Mantodi, who has been on board as the scriptwriter in many successful movies in the past such as Thira and Godha. Rakesh Mantodi is also taking care of scriptwriting for Varavu along with lyricist Manu Manjith and Saresh Manju Manjith. Guna Balasubramanian has been roped in as the music composer for the venture. Further details about the movie are awaited.

On March 20, Mohanlal also unveiled the first-look motion poster of another one of Tovino’s upcoming movies, Minnal Murali. Touted to be Mollywood’s first superhero film, Minnal Murali is slated for release on August 19, on the occasion of Onam. Tovino has teamed up with filmmaker Basil for the second time, following the sports-drama Godha. As per the motion poster of Minnal Murali, Netflix has bought the digital rights for the film.

Meanwhile, Tovino has several movies in his kitty. He will be playing a pivotal role in Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup. The biographical crime drama is reportedly based on the life of the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The KS Arvind directorial also features actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipala in other prominent roles.

Tovino is also currently working on the upcoming Malayalam movies Kaanekkaane, Vazhakku, Naaradan, Karachi 81 and Thallumala.

Earlier this month, the actor had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all... Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon,” Tovino shared with fans on Facebook.