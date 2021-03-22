Mohanlal shares pic with AR Rahman on ‘Aaraattu’ sets

AR Rahman will reportedly play a cameo as part of a special music video in ‘Aaraattu’.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to social media on Sunday to express his happiness at collaborating with Oscar winner AR Rahman for his upcoming film Aaraattu. The actor shared a photo of himself with the music composer and the film’s director B Unnikrishnan, and wrote, “A rare and remarkable shoot with the Music Maestro @arrahman for #Aaraattu. @unnikrishnanb.”

AR Rahman will reportedly do a cameo as part of a special music video in the film. Fans of both Rahman and Mohanlal are eagerly awaiting the film’s release since the news was shared with them. It may be noted that Rahman had composed music for Mohanlal’s film Yodha in 1992, the same year he made his debut with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in Tamil. He also composed music for the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, in which Mohanlal played the lead. The actor and the musician are now coming together again for Aarattu.

Aaraattu is bankrolled by Sajeesh Manjery and RD Illuminations under the banners of Hippo Prime Motion Pictures and Movie Pay Media’s RD Illuminations. Apart from Mohanlal in the lead, the film also features actors Sangeeth Sivan, Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty and Swasika in important roles. The action comedy marks Mohanlal’s third-time collaboration with filmmaker Unnikrishnan, who also helmed projects such as Mr Fraud and Villian. Aaraattu has music by Rahul Raj, while Vijay Ulaganath is on board as the cinematographer for the venture. The Malayalam movie is written by popular screenwriter Udaykrishna. The movie is slated for release on August 12 this year.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Drishyam 2, has a number of films in the pipeline. He is working on director Priyadarshan’s highly anticipated Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, in which he plays the titular role. The film is set to release on May 13. He will also be seen in the Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram.