Mohanlal’s 'Spadikam' all set for re-release, after 25 years

The fans will be thrilled with this!

One of the biggest blockbuster hits in Mohanlal’s career is undoubtedly Spadikam. The Malayalam film directed by Bhadran hit the silver screens on March 30th, 25 years ago, and still remains a hot favourite among movie buffs of all ages.

On the 25th anniversary of Spadikam the director mentioned in an interview with Mathrumbhumi that he is planning to re-release the film soon.“We are re-releasing the movie for the young generation who already watched it on television and in the internet multiple times. It is for those who failed to enjoy ‘Spadikam’ on the big screen. It is getting ready for re-release with 4K Dolby Atmost sound technology. Rs 2 crore was spent for this purpose,” he had said.

The director also revealed that when he told Mohanlal that he will be unveiling the first look poster online, the star was sceptical about it as the current lockdown would have an impact on its release. However, Bhadran said that he pointed out that this is the right time as movie buffs are staying indoors and would love to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The director added that he will be releasing another poster on Mohanlal’s birthday. The work related to the release of Spadikam will begin soon after the pandemic ends, we hear.

Spadikam, which released in 1995, was an action drama film written and directed by Bhadran. The movie got the actor and director the Filmfare award for Best Actor and Director under the Malayalam category the following year.

The film’s dialogues were written by Rajendra Babu. It starred Mohanlal in the lead with Thilakan and Urvashi in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film comprised of SP Venkatesh for music with J. Williams and S. Kumar handling the camera work and MS Mani doing the edits. Sapdikam was prodeuced by R Mohan under the banner Shogun Films.

