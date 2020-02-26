Mohanlal’s directorial ‘Barroz’ to go on floors in June

The actor, making his debut as a director, said that the film will be mostly shot in Kerala and Goa.

Mohanlal is all set to make his debut as a director with the film titled Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure which was announced last year and the groundwork for this film is currently on.

The latest update is that the film is all set to go on floors by June 2020. Mohanlal was quoted by the Times of India as saying that the shooting would begin by the end of June and Kerala and Goa would be the main locations. He also said that a large portion of the film be shot inside a studio set since it is going to be a 3D film.

Earlier, Mohanlal had revealed that Barroz is set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa. “It is about the shared heritage that we inherited from our ancestors,” he’d said.

He confirmed last year that he is roping in two Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega onboard Barroz. He had also posted an introduction video on his social media handle about the film.

The film is based on Barroz, a Portugese mythical figure, the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years. Jijo Punnoose, who introduced 3D to the Indian film audiences with the iconic My Dear Kuttichanthan is penning the story for Barroz. And as expected, it will be a 3D film! Acclaimed cinematographer KU Mohanan is already on board to crank the camera.

A high budget movie with several actors in the cast, Barroz will be dubbed in different languages, we hear. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is bankrolling this high budget movie.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal awaits the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

