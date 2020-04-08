Mohanlal interacts with Kerala health workers over video call, sings for them

On Health Minister KK Shailaja’s invitation, Mohanlal interacted with 250 health workers from across Kerala for nearly one hour on Wednesday.

It was a much-needed one-hour break for about 250 health workers in Kerala, thanks to Health Minister KK Shailaja, who decided to do something special for them amidst the daily crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. She invited actor Mohanlal to join her on a video conference with these health workers from various hospitals in the state on Wednesday.

The end result was an opportunity for his fans to speak with the superstar directly, establish some old connections and a singing session.

According to the Health Minister, doctors, nurses and other medical staff, who handle patients at isolation wards for certain days, are required to be on compulsory 14-day isolation. In a move to extend some mental support, Mohanlal interacted with these health workers.

About 250 health workers, including principals and superintendents of the COVID-19 hospitals in all districts, joined the video conference. “Health workers at all levels interacted with Mohanlal directly. Many expressed that they are hardcore fans of the actor,” said Shailaja teacher.

Mohanlal, who interacted with them from his residence in Chennai, appreciated them for their great service to society by foregoing all their difficulties. He also pointed out that in the coming days, their service will be crucial for the state.

There was also a moment of renewing an old connection during the interaction. The principal of the Kannur Medical College, N Roy, reminded Mohanlal that they were classmates at the Government Model High School in Thiruvananthapuram. “The actor was surprised,” the Minister wrote on Facebook.

“We also introduced him to the artiste that is Dr Thomas Mathew, who is the principal of the Ernakulam Medical College,” she added.

Yet another highlight of the nearly one-hour-long interaction was Mohanlal singing a popular Malayalam film song, 'Lokem muzhuven' from the 1972 film Snehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku, directed by P Bhaskaran.

Shailaja also thanked Mohanlal for interacting with the overworked health professionals.

Mohanlal has also contributed Rs 5 million to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

(With inputs from IANS)