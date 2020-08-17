Mohanlal fans hurt by ‘Lalappan’ song, Flowers TV apologises

Fans were offended by the parody of a Mohanlal song using the term 'Lalappan' which is believed to be one that is used to insult the star.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam entertainment channel Flowers TV has apologised to the fans of film star Mohanlal for the apparent hurt caused by a comedy programme aired in it. In a letter released by the Chief Operating Officer of Flowers TV and 24 News, the apology has been made to 'whomsoever it may concern'. The letter mentions a recent episode of Star Magic, a comedy programme, where a character in a skit is introduced with a song of Mohanlal, but with a change in the lyrics. In place of 'nenju virichu Lalettan', the parody said, 'nenju virichu Lalappan'.

Fans reportedly took offence to addressing Mohanlal as Lalappan, which is apparently a term used by 'rival groups' in a derogatory manner to insult the star.

"We have come to realise that the dialogues said in the skit have hurt the feelings of many beloved fans of Mohanlal. Let me take this opportunity to officially state that we at Flowers TV are all huge fans of Mohanlal sir and Indian cinema and the contributions he has made for it. We apologise to all those who were offended and hurt by the episode. This was not our intention as is clear by the numerous times Mohanlal sir has participated in all our programmes," says the letter.

The letter goes on to point out that that the group has had a good association with Mohanlal and he has been a guest on their shows including Flowers Indian Film Awards and Flowers Top Singer. It also said that they had partnered with fans to make Pulimurugan 3D get a record for becoming the most watched premiere.

However, there has also been criticism that the fan groups have been overreacting, as many times in the past they have advocated that, 'comedy is comedy'.

Joby, the artiste who played the character in the skit, also released a video on the channel to apologise to the fans. "I realised that a character I presented in the skit have hurt them. I am very sad to know that. When we do a skit or a comedy programme, the intention is to spread joy, not to cause pain to others. So I ask for forgiveness. As an artiste, I believe that my responsibility is in making people happy. Please see this is as the mistake of a small artiste," Joby says.