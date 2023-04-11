Mohanlal adds Range Rover Autobiography to his car collection

The vehicle worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in Kochi.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover â€“ Autobiography to his collection of expensive cars. The vehicle worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in Kochi, where he lives on and off. Also present on the occasion were Mohanlalâ€™s wife Suchithra and his close aides.

With this new addition, the actorâ€™s collection of expensive cars â€” which includes a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a Mercedes Benz GLS â€” has expanded further. Though he hails from Keralaâ€™s capital city Thiruvananthapuram, Mohanlal is now settled in Kochi, after moving base from Chennai a few years back.

Mammootty, another Malayalam superstar, is also known for his love for cars. His son and actor Dulquer Salmaan too has an impressive collection of automobiles. Dulquer was recently featured on the cover of BBC TopGear India in the third-anniversary edition of the magazine.

